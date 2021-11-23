Green initiative: Vedanta Jharsuguda plants over 3 lakh saplings

Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda plant, the country’s largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has planted over 3 lakh saplings in and around its plant premises in Odisha, under the Vedanta Group’s ‘Green Cover’ initiative since August this year.

The Green Cover initiative was launched with the aim of planting a million trees across the country within the financial year. Against a target of 1 lakh saplings, Vedanta Jharsuguda crossed the 3-lakh milestone in the August-October period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Being India’s largest producer of aluminium, we are committed to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India self-reliant in aluminium. The plantation drive at our Jharsuguda plant is a green ode to India’s 75th year of independence. With this, we also reiterate our commitment to create sustainable value for our country, customers, and communities, with the aim of building a greener and more sustainable tomorrow”, Deepak Prasad, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said.