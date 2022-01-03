Govt hikes salary of junior teachers of schools by 50%

Close on the heels of increasing grant-in-aid to employees of all aided non-Government schools, colleges, and Madrasas in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Odisha Government on Monday affected the salary hike of junior teachers engaged in all primary schools across the state by 50 percent.

“According to the decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the salaries of junior teachers (contractual) and junior teachers have been increased by 50 percent. The increase will take effect on January 1, 2022”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The contractual junior teachers, who are currently drawing Rs 7,400 per month salary, will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 11,000.

Similarly, regular junior teachers will get a monthly salary of Rs 13,800 instead of the existing Rs 9,200. The hike will cost the state exchequer additional Rs 168 crore per annum.

The decision will benefit a total 33,038 teachers–13,324 contractual and 19,714 regular junior teachers, the statement added.