Govt. approves Rs 51.92 crore worth infra development projects for industrial projects

Odisha government on Friday approved Rs 51.92 crore worth of infrastructure development projects for industrial estates as part of its drive to create a congenial ecosystem for the industrial growth of the coastal State.

The approved projects included the proposed external water supply to different industrial estates at Balasore, external wide approach road for heavy vehicles and containers to the seafood park at Deras from Baranga-Pitapali road, external water supply to textile park at Dhamnagar from Akhupada barrage on river Baitarani and laying of treated water pipeline and commissioning of water supply to Andharua biotech park.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who approved the projects in an inter-departmental coordination committee meeting, directed the authorities concerned to ensure basic infrastructure like good roads, quality power supply, piped drinking water and drainage etc industrial estates both old and new.

The departments of Industry, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) were asked to jointly work out details of the requirement with estimated cost, Chief Secretary Mahapatra said.

Presenting the new project proposals, Principal Secretary, Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said “these projects were essential for furthering industrial activities in the concerned estates, and making those more attractive for the investors”.

Besides the chief secretary Mahapatra and principal secretary Industry Sharma, Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Satyabrata Sahoo, and Executive Director IDCO Bhupender Singh Poonia also attended the inter-departmental meeting.