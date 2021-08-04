Government withdraws travel restrictions to Odisha

With countrywide improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the State government has withdrawn the mandatory RT-PCR negative report and final vaccination certificate requirement provisions for returnees to the state.

A notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) announced the withdrawal of restrictions for visitors and travelers to the State imposed on 30 May last.

People were earlier asked to carry a COVID-19 negative report not older than 72 hours or the final vaccination certificate from April 12 to gain access to the State. The embargo of this nature was enforced on all modes of travel including train, bus, flight, waterways, or private vehicles. Similarly, the State had also sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and had set up checkpoints on borders with West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh to conduct screening of people visiting Odisha.

“Orders regarding stipulations/restrictions as per Clause-A vide Order No. 2980/ (R & DM) dated 30.05.2021 (i.e. entry of people into Odisha from other States by producing Rapid Antigen Test/ RT PCR negative Report/ final vaccination certificate etc.) is hereby withdrawn,” the SRC notification maintained.