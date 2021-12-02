Give information about drugs peddlers, get cash reward: Odisha EOW

The Economic Offence Wing of Odisha Police on Thursday announced cash reward for information to facilitate the arrest of two fugitive drug peddlers.

Without specifying the cash reward amount, the EOW said “Whoever gives any actionable information leading to the arrest of this person shall be suitably rewarded”.

Anil Pandi, a resident of Kodala in Ganjam district is a wanted accused in STF case related to ganja business. “He has been absconding for a long time. Whoever gives any actionable information leading to arrest of this person shall be suitably rewarded. His/her name will be secret. The information should be given only to the mobile number i.e. 7894423610”, a statement by EOW informed.

Harpal Singh, a resident of Bargarh district is a wanted accused in Bhubaneswar EOW case relating to fraud by M/s Harpal Farm Equipments in agricultural equipment subsidy fraud case, it said.

“He has been absconding for a long time. Whoever gives any actionable information leading to arrest of this person will be suitably rewarded. His/her name will be kept secret. The information should be given only to the mobile number i.e. 9437093414,” added the statement.