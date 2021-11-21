Fresh COVID cases dip by 15% in Odisha

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State decreased by 15% in the last 24 hours as 205 fresh infections were detected from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,47,003, the health authorities said on Sunday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,343 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.40% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Seven districts- Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal (2 each), Nuapada (5), Malkangiri, Gajapati, Boudh (9 each)- are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,121 active cases.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 263 people recuperated from the disease as against 205 fresh cases. This is for the 18th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 45 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 21.95% against the previous day’s 15.48 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 107. The district accounted for almost 53 percent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,327 active COVID-19 cases while 10,36,230 patients including 354 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 205 samples gave positive results out of 50,233 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.40 percent as against the previous day’s 0.41%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.52 percent while more than 2.31 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.97% while active cases account for 0.22% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.52% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,15,80,216 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,43,36,767 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 46% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.