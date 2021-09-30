Four-foot-long snake rescued from Odisha Secretariat

A four-foot-long non-venomous rat snake was rescued on Thursday by snake helpline members from the Odisha Secretariat building which has been renamed as ‘Lok Seva Bhavan’.

The snake locally called ‘Dhamana sapa’ had sneaked into the coordination section of the home department. As soon as the official work resumed, the staff at the section spotted the reptile lying underneath the furniture. The sighting of the ‘unwanted’ intruder frightened the employees, who later sought the help of the snake helpline.

The helpline members later rescued and released it in the wild. The snake was non-poisonous. It never harms humans, said, helpline members.