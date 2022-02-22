Four ‘baratis’ killed, seven injured in road accident in Odisha

At least four members of a marriage party died and seven others seriously injured as the SUV carrying them rammed into a truck from behind in Kalahandi district during the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The road accident occurred at Turlakhaman on the National Highway no.-217 under Kesinga police jurisdiction in the district. All four of them, including three women, died on the spot, police said.

The ill-fated victims were returning from Siskela village in Bolangir district to their native village in Pipalpadar after attending the marriage function of one of their close relatives.

The driver of the SUV might have possibly dozed off leading to the mishap. There is a hint of ‘sleep’ in the accident. It is also apprehended that the SUV driver might have lost sight of the road due to foggy weather resulting in the fatal accident; police said adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.