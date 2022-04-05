Foreign students in Odisha launch FISAO

Nearly 150 students belonging to 19 different countries, presently studying in various universities in Odisha, have come together to launch the Federation of International Students Association-Odisha (FISAO) here recently.

The platform for foreign students was launched at a meeting held at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), with presentations by students from different countries marking the event.

Students studying in IIT, Bhubaneswar, International Institute of Information Technology (IITM), C.V.Raman Global University, Centurion University, KIIT University, Utkal University and SOA attended the program which was addressed by Ms. Meenakshi Mishra, Regional Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Ms. Mishra, while welcoming the idea of international students bonding together, urged them to promote the idea of universal brotherhood.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, who presided over the program, said the students should focus on happiness, service to humanity and tolerance for creating a better world. He also urged the students to connect to the spirit of Odisha, the beautiful state, and India.

Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, SOA’s Dean (Students’ Welfare), presented an overview of the university while Prof. Nachieketa K. Sharma, Director, International Relations and Outreach Program, said SOA was endeavoring to make the university the most preferred destination for students from across the world.

Mr. Sujata Padhy, Outreach Program Manager, Mr. Sibasish Pati, Manager, International Admissions, Mr. Rajsekhar Behera, Coordinator, Outreach, John Bravo Murungi, Robert and Sandra from Uganda, Tsegenet from Ethiopia, Abdalah from Chad, Apollo from South Sudan, Patricia from Kenya, Aarohi from Nepal and Karna from Bhutan coordinated the event.

The students also cut a cake as a mark of universal brotherhood.