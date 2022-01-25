Foggy weather to continue in Odisha till 27 January

Foggy conditions over Odisha will continue till January 27 due to flow of southwesterly wind after which the weather conditions will change, according to SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC).

The wind flow will change to northwesterly from January 27 night causing a clear sky and drop in night temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, it said on Tuesday.

The winter cold will continue up to January 28 or 29 night after which the day temperature will rise with an increase of night temperature from January 30.

The western districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorm on the night of February 2 or 3 caused by western disturbance which may move towards the coastal belt between February 2 and 4, the CEC said.

But mostly the western and northern districts will experience these xshowers. There will be no remarkable change in weather pattern in south Odisha during this period, the CEC said.