Five dead as car hits stationary truck from behind

At least five persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck from the rear on National Highway 149 near Kantiapasi of Angul district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased persons were identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu, Bapun Kumar Sahu, Ranu Pradhan, Gaura Chandra Sahu, and Pinku Sahu. Three of the ill-fated victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The poor visibility due to dense fog might be the principal cause of the road mishap, police said.