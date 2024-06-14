Century-old car completes world tour

It was a great moment for motor car enthusiasts of the city when Lang and Bev Kidby, renowned Australian adventurers, arrived here on a century-old Bean, an English car, recently.

The couple have driven across 17 countries and Bean will be shipped to Darwin, Australia tomorrow. The vehicle will reach Australia in mid-July. The historic drive not only celebrates Francis Britles’ legacy, who covered the same route in 1927/ 28.

Britles was a renowned Australian adventurer.

Advertisement

The century-old Bean has been restored thoroughly. The journey started from the Brooklands Museum, near London on 18 April.

After crossing from Dover to Dunkrik, the Kidbys travelled through Belgium and Luxembourg, to Germany facing cold and rainy conditions.

On 26 April, they reached Zagreb, Croatia with Bean maintaining impressive fuel efficiency despite the challenging condition, the couple said.

The Bean received full service in Istanbul and drove through the serene landscapes of Turkey and Iran.

The couple, Lang and Bev, said the century-old vehicle developed trouble in Pakistan because of extreme climatic conditions. The electrical wiring developed a snag. In Lahore, mechanics did the necessary repair and ensured that it would not develop any problem during the remaining part of the journey.

The couple faced visa issues at the Wagah border and Bev took a flight to New Delhi while Lang continued driving. They got united at New Delhi.

The next destination was Agra, where Bean received additional insulation. On 4 June, they left for Lucknow. The next destination was Varanashi and Gaya and then to Durgapur.

From Durgapur the couple went to Murshidabad, where they were guests of Cossimbazar Palace, owned by vintage car connoisseur and restorer Pallav Roy. They spent two nights there.

On 10 June, the couple left for Kolkata via Krishnagar. “We set out at 5 in the morning and reached Kolkata at 11am. The Calcutta Motor Sports Club (CMSC) welcomed them in the city and the couple became its guests. “We are touched by the hospitality and warmth of the people of Kolkata,” the couple said.