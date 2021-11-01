Falsehood of 2G scam exposed: Congress

The ‘jhoot and loot’ (falsehood and plunder) of the present government at the centre stands exposed with the unconditional apology of former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Mohan Prakash here on Sunday.

The alleged 2G scam had been conjured to tarnish the image of the Manmohan Singh government and vitiate the atmosphere.

The false campaign caused irreparable damage to the economy of the country. The alleged coal scam, the Anna Hazare movement, Ram Dev baba, and others contributed to damage the image of the country, he said while insisting that the apology of Rai in a case filed by Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam exposes the entire evil design to defame the then UPA government.

He alleged that there were several other actors who latched on to the vicious and malicious campaign like V K Singh, Kiran Bedi, BJP, and RSS.

The entire gameplan appears to be to somehow install a BJP government led by Narendra Modi, he said. PM Modi should also apologise, he said.