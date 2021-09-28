Explosion blows off roof of Odisha police station building

In a powerful explosion, portions of a building of Balanga police station in Puri district was blown off, senior police officials said on Tuesday.

The blast that occurred late last night was quite intense. It has triggered major damage to the Malkhana (storehouse of seized articles) building in the police station premises. The blast has blown off the roof and wall of the building. However, no human casualty was reported. The building was ripped apart beyond redemption.

The senior police officials have rushed to the spot to expedite the investigation. Forensic and bomb-disposal squad experts have arrived at the spot to examine the cause of the powerful blast.

The seized explosive materials stored in the Malkhana might have sparked off the explosion, said, police officials.

The deafening sound of the blast created panic in the localities lying in close vicinity of the police station.