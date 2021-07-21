Conservationists have expressed deep concern over the recent spate of electrocution-induced elephant deaths in Odisha and sought for the government’s intervention to save the heritage animals from meeting gory ends.

“The recent spate of elephant deaths in Odisha caused by electrocution is a matter of deep concern. The elephants were electrocuted within a span of just 34 days. It is a heinous crime against nature, and the voiceless gentle giants of our planet who continue to suffer and die silently due to human ignorance and arrogance, exacerbated by apathy, complacency, negligence and a lack of reverence for the natural world that sustains all of humanity”, Sangita Iyer, founder, Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES) rued in a letter to State’s energy minister, Dibya Shankar Mishra

The recent death of a 10-year-old male elephant which was electrocuted by live wire that poachers had laid inside the Angul forest division merits concern on the safety of the pachyderms. Electricity access to the wire was obtained from the air breaker (AB) switch station installed in the vicinity, an invitation to the poachers to carry out illicit activities, as the AB switches are not barricaded. Worse still, the switch handles of the 11 Kv overhead power lines are not insulated, making it easy for the poachers to connect live wires in order to trap the wildlife, she said.

At least three elephants were killed by sagging wires and live wire traps laid by poachers. In 2020, at least nine elephants were killed by live wire traps laid by poachers who accessed electricity through the AB switch stations.

Of the 128 elephant deaths in Odisha caused by electrocution in the past one decade, 45 were killed by sagging wires, and 83 by live wire (poaching, high-voltage illegal fences, 17 defunct solar fencing). These deaths were avoidable. The electricity and forest departments neglected to take proactive measures. Nearly 30 elephants were electrocuted between 2018 and 2020 alone, caused by live wire fence and wire traps laid for poaching.

Live wire poaching traps, sagging overhead lines and electrified fences result in electrocution of these national heritage animals. The growing elephant fatality thoroughly exposes the absence of patrolling, the conservationist claimed. The Forest Department is found wanting in gathering ground-level feedback in prevention of elephant electrocution, according to conservationists.

Elephant squads which are deployed to keep tab on animals’ act of trespass into human habitations ought to be directed to detect sagging lines and report it to distcoms (power distribution companies) so that it could be elevated to safe heights.

There is no local reward system to prevent any hooking for live wire poaching. Not a single Distcom official has been convicted and jailed under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 despite the death of more than 100 elephants caused by sagging overhead lines.

There is the need to set up reinforced electric poles fitted with spikes to prevent elephants rubbing against them and lifting of sagging overhead power lines. The overhead wires across all elephant habitats and movement zones should be insulated, they suggested.