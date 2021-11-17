Eight districts on the verge of becoming COVID-free zones in Odisha

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State marginally increased by around 10% in the last 24 hours as 226 fresh infections were detected from 20 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,46,088, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Eight districts- Kandhamal (2), Nuapada (4), Boudh (5), Nabarangpur (7), Koraput (8), Kalahandi, Angul, Keonjhar (9 each) – districts are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,266 active cases.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,383 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.37% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 236 people recuperated from the disease as against 226 fresh cases. This is for the 14th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 33 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.60% against the previous day’s 15.53 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 114. The district accounted for almost 51 per cent of the new infections while 10 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,657 active COVID-19 cases while 10,34,995 patients including 236 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 226 samples gave positive results out of 60,508 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.37 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.41%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.56 per cent while more than 2.29 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.93% while active cases account for 0.25% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.74% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.