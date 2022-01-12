ECoR warns people of fake job offers

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities have warned jobseekers about the fake job offers put up on social media by unscrupulous and unauthorized agencies.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Railway administration that some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railways Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting RPF personnel for Constable Recruitment Examination, 2022. This has also gone viral in different Social Media platforms”, ECoR said in an official statement.

On the fact check by Railways and Press Information Bureau it has seen that this is fake and no recruitment advertisement/notice has been published by the RPF or Railways, it said.

East Coast Railway is continuously undertaking an awareness drive to educate people. All Railway examinations are now being held online only. Promises of fake jobs or any corruption can be reported to the Vigilance Department of ECoR, it added.