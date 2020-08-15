ECoR , in 2019-20, made history on a number of performance parameters like the first amongst 17 zones to load more than 200 MT of freight, first to achieve an Operating Ratio of 51.34% and highest earnings of Rs.21,703 crores said its General Manager Mr Vidya Bhushan .

In his Independence Day speech, the GM highlighted the performance of ECoR and noted that working expenses were reduced by two percent which amounted to savings of Rs 9098 crore.

We excelled in earning Rs.269 crores from sale of scrap which is 45% higher than last year. Recovery of stolen property was doubled to 67% compared to 34% last year.

ECoR’s safety performance continued to be excellent at 0.03 Accidents per Million Train Kms, same as last year. Punctuality improved by 6% to 77.6% including a 13% improvement in punctuality of passenger trains, he said. ECoR continued to pursue asset creation by electrification of 159 Rkm against a target of 146 Rkm.

The zone commissioned 32 km of new lines by achieving 100% of the target.

Mr Bhushan said the ECoR did not surrender any project funds this year and the utilization was 102% of funds amounting to Rs.2550.62 crores for constructing new lines and double lines.

ECoR is the first in Indian Railways to create three WAG9 locomotives by modifying their software.

This saved us deployment of extra locomotives for supporting full load freight trains from rear in Kirandul – Kottavalasa section with steep gradients, he stated.

“We were the first zone in Indian Railways to commission a Zero Residue Waste Treatment Plant at Mancheswar that consumes all types of waste including plastic to supply diesel oil, water, gas and organic manure”.

The zone had taken the lead in the battle against the pandemic and in protecting passengers, staff on duty. Fast parcel trains to move medicines, fruits, vegetables, eggs, poultry hatchlings and other essential commodities.

The zone received 250 Shramik Special trains to bring home 3.5 lakh migrants and stranded persons. ECoR itself dispatched 14 trains to help persons reach their homes in other states. ECoR also distributed 2.3 lakh food packets to needy persons near railway stations and other places during the lockdowns.

ECoR utilized the lockdowns to intensify asset maintenance and project execution under Covid constraints, he said. Despite Covid constraints, ECoR loaded 41.20 MT freight in April-June 2020, highest amongst all Zones. He lauded the untiring efforts of the workforce.