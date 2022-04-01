ECoR carries out highest ever scrap disposal

East Coast Railway has created a new record in disposing the highest ever scrap from its jurisdiction in the current financial year which is about 42.61% higher in value terms.

This is the highest ever Scrap sale by East Coast Railway, by putting all out efforts in making the entire zone as Scrap free and environment friendly, said Principal Chief Materials Manager P. B. Ninawe while appreciating those involved in the Scrap Disposal System.

The East Coast Railway has earned more than Rs 313.74 crores revenue from Scrap disposal as against the target of Rs 220 crores fixed by Railway Board.

ECoR has also earned 14.72% more revenue from this as against earned in last fiscal. During last financial year, ECoR earned Rupees 273.49 crore revenue from Scrap Disposal.

During the current fiscal year, ECoR has conducted 188 e-Auctions in its jurisdiction that includes all its Divisions at Waltair, Khurda Road, Sambalpur along with Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop and sending materials to Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) for recycle and convert into other materials.

Scrap is generated in any industrial activity involving machinery, tools and other assets. After completion of the life of these assets, these are to be replaced for better performance and safety. Scrap should be disposed of timely so that it can be recycled to convert it into other usable forms. This also helps in making the environment clean and hygienic, ECoR said in a statement.