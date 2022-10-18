Drug bust: Rs one crore worth brown sugar seized, two held

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Odisha crime branch made a seizure of brown sugar valued at more than Rs one crore in the black market and arrested two suspected drug peddlers from Balasore township.

The drug peddlers possessing 1.060 kilograms of brown sugar were nabbed near Balasore railway station area on Monday.

The accused persons Identified as Sheikh Raju and Amzad Khan had failed to furnish any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials. They were arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) act, 1985. Later, they were remanded to judicial custody, said STF sleuths.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the State. And the ongoing crackdown on drug peddling is paying rich dividends. In the past 22 months, the STF has seized 60 kilo grams of brown sugar. The seized narcotics would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 60 crore in the international market, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, STF, Jay Narayan Pankaj.