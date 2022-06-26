Drug bust: 4 held with brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore

In the latest interception of drug peddling, the Special Task Force of Odisha police seized 1.03 kilograms of brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore by nabbing four suspected drug peddlers in Khurda district.

Acting on a tipoff, the STF conducted a raid and intercepted the accused persons with the drug haul, said officials.

On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they procured the banned substances from Balasore district to smuggle it in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The drug peddlers booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) were later remanded to judicial custody, said officials adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were supplying drugs to other parts of the State.

Over the last two years, the STF has seized more than 55 kg of brown sugar, 202 grams of cocaine, and 111 quintals of ganja. During this period, as many as 156 drug peddlers have been arrested.