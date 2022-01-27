Descendant of erstwhile royal family held for murdering 75-year-old mother

A descendant of an erstwhile royal family of Odisha was arrested in Cuttack on the charge of murdering his mother over a long-standing property dispute, police said on Thursday.

Paresh Kumari Devi (75), the grandson’s wife of ‘Raja’ Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo of Kanika, was allegedly killed yesterday in Srivihar Colony in Bidanasi police station area where the former royals live at present. The assailant Subhendra Narayan Bhanjadeo (57) has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody on the murder charge, police said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Jayanti Samantray, the daughter of the deceased, the accused was arrested. Samantray had named her brother as the assailant in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged yesterday.

The murder was committed at around 8 am today morning. The assailant Bhanjadeo attacked his mother with a sharp weapon to commit the crime. The weapons of offence were seized from the scene of the crime. The verification of the CCTV footage also provided incriminating circumstantial evidence to the crime, police said.

It was the property dispute that provoked Bhanjadeo to murder her mother, police said quoting the contents of the FIR.