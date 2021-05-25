With the cyclonic storm Yass hurtling towards Odisha coast, the state government on Monday cancelled the leaves and holidays of the State government employees with immediate effect.

The leaves of government employees have been cancelled as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclonic storm, said officials.

“All Government holidays are cancelled till May 31. All Government officials are required to stay in respective headquarters and in no case, shall be permitted to leave headquarters without permission of the authority”, General Administration and Public Grievance Department’s order said

The leaves availed by all Government employees are cancelled and those on leave are required to join duty forthwith, said the order.

“In order to expedite pre-cyclonic arrangements and ensure post cyclonic rescue/relief operations in the vulnerable districts and facilitate provision of human resource, material and logistics support to the affected districts, it is imperative that all the state Government offices and officials remain in a state of readiness,” the order concluded.