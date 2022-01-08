COVID spike: 40 containment zones notified in Bhubaneswar in 72 hours

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday placed 21 more places under containment zone restriction in view of the detection of multiple cases of COVID-19 infections. With this, as many as 40 residential areas in Bhubaneswar, State’s largest urban conglomerate, are notified as containment zones in the past 24 hours.

In a related development, as many as 30 inmates at the prestigious Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) hostel here tested positive for the disease today with the municipal corporation notifying the hostel as a containment zone in accordance with the disaster management act and COVID-19 protocol.

No public shall be allowed to enter into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home, the notification added.

The restriction of this nature was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The BMC will supply essentials and medical requirements for those residing in the containment zones, the civic authorities said in a notification.

Meanwhile, the capital city, in the biggest spike in the last six months, had logged 638 Covid positive cases yesterday. Currently, the city accounts for 1,887 active cases, the highest in the State. The city accounts for 17% of cumulative active cases across the State.