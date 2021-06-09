Senior IPS officer and Director of Odisha Vigilance Directorate, Debasis Panigrahi, infected with COVID-19 and battling for life for over a week, was shifted to Kolkata in an air-ambulance on Tuesday.

A special team of doctors from a private hospital in Kolkata supervised Panigrahi’s airlifting, said officials.

The Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack facilitated a green corridor for the special ambulance to travel 25-km from Ashwini hospital in Cuttack to Biju Patnaik Airport here.

Panigrahi was under ventilator and ICU support at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack since 29 April and his health condition gradually deteriorated. His shifting was necessitated for state-of-the-art ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment available at the private hospital in Kolkata, an official of Ashwini Hospital said.