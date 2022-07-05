Covid active cases inch closer to 1,700-mark

Odisha recorded 334 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 12,91,117 while 41 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, the health department said.

The latest rise in infection is the 2nd biggest spike in the last four months. On 4 July, the State had logged 346 Covid cases. On 22 February, the state had reported 428 cases.

The test positivity rate increased to 2.9% from 2.68 percent the previous day, it said.

The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 9,126 with no fresh fatality reported for almost three months. The fresh infections, detected out of 11,451 samples, comprise 41 children.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of single-day cases at 187, followed by 70 in Cuttack, the department said.

Odisha now has 1,695 active cases, while a total of 12,80,243 people have recovered from the disease so far. Only 3 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 3% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 10.68% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

