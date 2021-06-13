The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in joint coordination State health department will conduct the fourth phase of Serological Surveillance for Covid 19 in three districts of the State

“The sero-survey will begin in two phases in June in Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts to measure the rate of exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. It will also unfold the prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19. For the first time in the State, the children above 6 years will be covered under the serological survey”, Director Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, Dr Sanghamitra Pati.

The survey will be conducted from June 16-17 and from June 21-22 in two phases. There will be random sample collection from different groups including high risk groups, community members besides kids, she concluded.