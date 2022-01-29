COVID-19 infection, positivity declines: Daily fatality on the rise in Odisha

Odisha on Saturday logged a further dip in COVID-19 daily caseload with 4,842 new cases, 215 less than the previous day while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State declined to 7.58% from 8.2 percent recorded yesterday, the Health and Family Welfare department’s COVID dashboard informed.

On the other hand, the fatalities have recorded a rise in the past one week with the daily death toll crossing the double-digit mark for the second day in a row on Saturday.

The daily recoveries which again crossed 10,000-mark outnumbered the fresh cases, while 671 positives are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,41,068, while the State currently has 58,533 active cases. A total of 63,871 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours with a below-8% TPR.

A total of 11,73,907 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,511 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,575 with 15 deaths recorded in different parts of the State. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 1,253, followed by Cuttack district with 443 cases and Nayagarh district with 210 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 10 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 17 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 94.58% while active cases account for 4.71% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.32% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.53% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.33% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.76% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 5,66,46,617 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,43,02,243 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 4,17,363 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 78% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.