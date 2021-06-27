Odisha’s COVID-19 tally breached the nine lakh mark to reach at 9,00,470 on Sunday as 3,408 more people tested positive for the infection, while 39 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 3,887, a health official said.

The State on Sunday reported 4.96% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while the daily positive cases continue to remain above 3,000 cases in the past one week.

As many as 3,682 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,63,824 while The state now has 32,706 active cases.

Of the new cases reported from 30 districts, a total of 1,943 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while 1,465 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khordha district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 582 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Cuttack (553), Jajpur (258), Balasore (251), Puri (215), Bhadrak (169), Nayagarh (160), Mayurbhanj (158), Kendrapara (110) and Jagatsinghpur (103).

The Khordha district also reported the highest fatalities at nine fatalities followed by five each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh, three from Sambalpur and Sundargarh. Two deaths were reported from Ganjam, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Subarnapur while one from Puri.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,695 on Saturday. Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.65 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.93% while the active cases account for 3.63% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.38% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.97% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.99% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.