COVID-19: 27% are fully vaccinated,70% first dose coverage in Odisha

Odisha has achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the three crore mark amid periodic ramped up vaccination sessions.

The coastal State has set a cent per cent coverage of the first dose target by December end while 70% of the eligible adult population has so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On 10 December, 2.5 crore doses were administered. In the past 18 days, the State has managed to administer 50 lakh vaccine jibes at a daily average of 2.77 lakh jibes.

“Glad to share that #Odisha has crossed yet another significant milestone in the fight against #COVID19 by administering 3 crore vaccine doses. Commend the hard work & commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift vaccination to save precious lives. #OdishaCares”, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated in the Twitter handle.

Cumulatively, 3,01,05987 (3.01 crore) doses have so far been administered till Tuesday. Of them, 2,18,41081 (2.18 crore) have received the first dose while 82,64,906 (82.64 lakh) are administered both the doses of the vaccine, said Health and Family Welfare Director”, Bijay Kumar Panigrahi.

Odisha reached the one crore vaccination mark on June 21 while the inoculators took another 58 days to vaccinate one crore more people on 4 July. The State had crossed the 2 crore vaccination target on 18 August.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 27% fully vaccinated people while 70% of the vaccine-eligible population in the 18 years or above category has been inoculated for the first dose. A total of 1,76, 776 pregnant women have received the first dose so far. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.