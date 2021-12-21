Cold wave sweeps across Odisha: Mercury dips below 10° C at 19 places

An intense cold swept across Odisha in the past 24 hours with the mercury plummeting to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi, making it the coldest place in the state while the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in as many as 19 places of the State, India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials, severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in several parts of Odisha for the next two to three days.

Daringbadi was followed by Phulbani (4), Bhawanipatna (6), Keonjhar (6.2), Jharsuguda (6.4), Sundargarh (6.5), Titilagarh (6.8), Boudh (7), Bolangir (7.8), Baripada, Sonepur, Koraput and Sambalpur (8.5), Angul and Hirakud (8.6), Talcher and Nayagarh (9), Chandbali (9.2) and Balasore (9.8),

The mercury stood at 10 degree Celsius in state capital Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius, it said.

The night temperature in most areas is likely to remain around 3 degree Celsius below normal during the next three days in the state, the Met centre said.

The cold-related illness among people is likely to spurt up in view of severe cold waves and prolonged exposure to cold, the IMD officials said, asking the people to avoid outdoor exposure and stay indoors particularly in night hours.

The weather update also asked people to avoid movement at night especially through two-wheelers and open cars.

As per IMD, north-westerly/northerly dry and cold wind at lower levels is penetrating over Odisha. Under its influence, isolated cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of the interior and adjoining districts of the State during the next two to three days.