No respite from heat in Delhi as mercury hits 41.8°C; IMD predicts early monsoon, light showers ahead

Delhi experienced another sweltering day on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching 41.8 degrees Celsius, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light showers in the coming days.

According to the IMD, from June 14 to 17, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, ranging between 37°C and 42°C. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds, is also predicted during this period.

Advertisement

At other weather stations across the city, the maximum temperatures recorded were: Ayanagar at 42.2°C, Palam at 42°C, Ridge at 41.9°C, and Lodhi Road at 41°C.

Advertisement

The weather department also stated that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi ahead of schedule. Typically, the monsoon reaches the capital around June 30, but this year it may arrive as early as June 19 to 25, according to the latest IMD forecast.

After a brief lull of about 10 days, the monsoon has regained strength, particularly in South India. Since Wednesday, states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan, and Maharashtra have received heavy rainfall. This strong revival is propelling the monsoon winds swiftly northward, according to media reports.

In the coming days, the monsoon is expected to advance across eastern India, reaching states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will then move into western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and finally Delhi.