The Bhubaneswar Development Authority, in partnership with the land owners, has initiated Odisha’s first ever Town planning scheme.

This is a fair, transparent and practical way of expanding the cities in a planned manner, said CM Naveen Patnaik while launching it along with Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

“I hope that we implement this scheme in a time bound manner and create a model for the rest of our cities to emulate. Cities are the growth engines of our economy. We have to plan our cities in a sustainable manner and enable organic growth while ensuring safety nets for the vulnerable sections,” said the CM.

Stressing on community partnership, he said “we should become a role model in urban development”