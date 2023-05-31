Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Cities » Bhubaneshwar » Ex gratia for Odisha govt employees dying on duty up

Ex gratia for Odisha govt employees dying on duty up

The amount of assistance in case of death of employees while performing their duties has been increased from Rs.4 lakhs to Rs.10 lakhs.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 31, 2023 2:46 pm

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Advertisement

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved substantial enhancement of ex-gratia given to the families of government employees who die while discharging duty, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, the amount of assistance in case of death of employees while performing their duties has been increased from Rs.4 lakhs to Rs.10 lakhs. Similarly, the amount of assistance in case of permanent disability due to injury has been increased from Rs.2 lakh to Rs.5 lakh and in case of partial disability, the amount of assistance has been enhanced from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM Jan Arogya Yojana achieves milestone of 5 crore hospital admissions
Odisha: Ex gratia paid online to 10,000 families in three years
Odisha proposes promulgation of Apartment (Ownership and Management) Ordinance

Advertisement