Ex gratia for Odisha govt employees dying on duty up

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved substantial enhancement of ex-gratia given to the families of government employees who die while discharging duty, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, the amount of assistance in case of death of employees while performing their duties has been increased from Rs.4 lakhs to Rs.10 lakhs. Similarly, the amount of assistance in case of permanent disability due to injury has been increased from Rs.2 lakh to Rs.5 lakh and in case of partial disability, the amount of assistance has been enhanced from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh.