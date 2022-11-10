CM approves appointment of 130 assistant professors in OMES

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the appointment of 130 Assistant Professors of Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) Cadre in 9 Broad-Specialty disciplines.

The approval is on the basis of recommendation of the Odisha Public Service Commission, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had approved the appointments of 65 Assistant Professors in 7 Broad-Speciality disciplines in the months of September and October.

With this, the total number of appointed Assistant Professors has increased to 195 in 16 broad specialties, in the State during 2022.

The broad specialties are General Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Anatomy, TB & CD, Ophthalmology, Physiology, Transfusion Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Community Medicine, O & G, Pathology, Skin & VD, Anesthesiology, Microbiology, and FMT.

It will help in furthering the standards of Medical Education in the State and providing quality health care to the general public, the CMO statement added.