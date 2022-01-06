Chilika Lake reports drop in winter winged guests, enumerators sight rare Mongolian Gull

The number of migratory birds visiting Chilika Lake in Odisha has registered a 15% decline this season with around two lakh fewer winged visitors sighted at the lagoon compared to the last year.

The major highlight of this year’s bird count was the rare sighting of an uncommon Mongolian Gull and the increase in the number of sightings of Greater Flamingo at Nalabana bird sanctuary of the brackish water lake.

The annual bird census, undertaken in the brackish water lagoon yesterday, put the count to 10,74,173 migratory birds of 183 different species. There has been a drop of 1,86,653 birds this time. Last year, 12, 42, 826 birds of 190 species were sighted.

A total of 106 people, including ornithologists from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), officials of wildlife organisations, several ornithologists, and wildlife activists had taken part in the bird count exercise.

The enumerators conducted the bird count across five ranges including Satapada, Rambha, Balugaon, Tangi, and Chilika. As many as 18 teams undertook the survey work in terrestrial areas while others were engaged in aquatic areas.

The total bird count was carried out for all waterbird species and wetland-dependent birds which include Passerine birds. Actual number counts were made for smaller flocks, larger and conspicuous birds, and estimates were done for the species found in larger flocks.

A total of 3,58,889 birds (97 species) were sighted at Nalabana Sanctuary, a drop of 65,899 from the previous year. Among three species of ducks, Northern Pintail (1,72,285), Gadwall (1,53,985), Eurasian Wigeon (1,50,843) were counted over one lakh in numbers, the highest contribution to this year count, said the officials.

The enumerators found an increase in numbers for the Greater Flamingo at Nalabana, pointing towards the fact that the mudflat restoration at Nalabana is effective.

The Greater Flamingo count was recorded to be the highest during the current season from the previous year which can also be correlated with the appropriate management of mudflats. Lesser Flamingo was not recorded for the third consecutive year from Chilika Lake. Overall the local resident species such as Purple Swamp-hen, Purple heron, Indian Moorhen, and Jacanas were found in higher numbers.

The lagoon hosts migratory birds every year during the peak winters. Birds from as far as the Caspian Sea, Lake Baikal, the Aral Sea, and other remote parts of Russia, Kirghiz steppes of Mongolia, Central and Southeast Asia, visit the lake to escape the biting cold in their native places. They start their homeward journey with the onset of the summer season.