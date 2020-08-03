Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary interacted with the representatives of the slum development committees, non-government organisation to scale up the awareness against the COVID19 pandemic.

Six COVID Sachetaks were felicitated on this occasion. The BMC Commissioner urged all ‘ COVID Sachetaks ‘ to be on high alert for positive cases and do their reporting immediately and help the people under home quarantine to avail the supplies of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by Labour Commissioner N. Thirumala Nayak and senior COVID Observer to BMC, Subrat Panda, among others. While at Niladri Vihar Radha Krishna Temple Community Centre in Ward Number 14 the meeting was attended by ZDC (North) Pramod Kumar Prusty, at the Unit IX Boys High School meeting in Ward Number 29, ZDC (South East) Anshuman Rath was present.

During the two meetings COVID Sachetak Committees, Slum Committees, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), self-help groups (SHGs), Peer Leaders under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project participated and they shared their experiences.