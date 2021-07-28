A 22-year-old woman domestic help was arrested on Wednesday from a slum colony in Bhubaneswar on the charge of stealing jewelries and valuables worth around Rs one crore from a household in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The accused was nabbed from Salia Sahi slums in a joint operation with Delhi’s Mehrauli police. Her mobile phone location was tracked at her house. Later she was apprehended in a swift operation, said Inspector Capital Police Station, Girija Chakraborty.

The woman identified as Sujata Mohapatra worked as a maid at a businessman’s house in the Dwarka area under the Mehrauli Police Station limits in Delhi. The articles that were stolen by the accused included among other things gold and diamond ornaments.

The accused had allegedly decamped with gold and diamonds jewellery worth around Rs one crore recently when the family members of the employer had gone outstation.

A local court here later allowed the Mehrauli police to take her on transit remand, police added.