Bhubaneswar reports Rs 60 lakh cyber fraud in December

The cybercriminals based outside the State have duped people in Bhubaneswar to the tune of around Rs 60 lakh in December 2021.

Of complaints received, Rs 60, 59,649 fraud occurred in Bhubaneswar. However, the anti-cyber fraud cell of the commissioner police here has been successful in blocking/refunding Rs 19, 72,226.

A total of 414 complaints were received during the month of December last year, out of which 213 calls were from Bhubaneswar only.

Out of these calls, 100 calls pertained to UPI (Universal Payment Interface) fraud, 66 were pertaining to Credit/Debit Cards and 47 were other frauds.

The anti-fraud cell has registered nine cases of cyber fraud in the month of November and has blocked 48 accounts by generating cyber safe tickets.

Meanwhile, the Cyber and Economic Offences Police Station has become functional in the city since 30 December 2021.

Victims of cyber fraud in Bhubaneswar UPD (Urban Police District) can contact the Cyber Help Desk by dialing 7440006709, the commissionerate police said in a statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently inaugurated as many as 14 cybercrimes and economic offences (CC&EO) police stations in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, Cuttack UPD, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir and Kandhamal to protect its people from technology-based crimes.