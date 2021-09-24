Bhubaneswar judicial complex shut after staff, lawyers test COVID positive

The judicial complex in Bhubaneswar was sealed on Friday for three days after at least 13 persons including court employees and lawyers tested positive for COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said the judicial complex housing the courts of the district judge, additional district judge, special judge vigilance, endowment commissioner, the bar association besides other lower courts were shut from today till 26 September to break the chain of infection.

An RT-PCR testing camp will be conducted for the staff and lawyers, housekeeping and security personnel on 27 September, said an official of BMC adding that the infected persons have been kept in home isolation.

Those tested positive have incidentally received both doses of covid vaccines, said health officials.

Despite the downward trajectory of the disease elsewhere in the State, there is no letup of daily infections in Odisha’s capital city, which continues to be the State’s COVID hotspot.

The city alone has been consistently reporting more than 33% of daily positive cases in the State. Yesterday 218 cases were detected as against the State tally of 644, a whopping 33.85% of total positive cases reported in the State.

Bhubaneswar, home to scores of educational institutions and leading healthcare facilities, reports the footfall of thousands of people every day. The influx of a fleeting population from other areas of the State is apparently resulting in the detection of a maximum number of positive cases from the city.