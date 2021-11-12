Bandh can not be forced upon the citizens: Orissa High Court

The Orissa High Court on Thursday citing the ruling of the apex court said the bandh is illegal and can not enforced upon the common men as activity of this nature affects the fundamental rights of citizens.

Bbandh is not permitted, but if but if the party wants, it can organise a hartal, the court said in the context of tomorrow’s proposed bandh call by the State unit of Congress party.

Responding to petition moved by a Cuttack-based trader, the HC ruled that the agitators can’t block roads to disrupt vehicular traffic movement. Similarly, rail roka to stop railway services is an act of illegality and can not be allowed. During the course of agitation, the protesters are disallowed to shut any establishment forcefully.

The protesters have the fundamental right to protest, they can do it but in a peaceful manner without any bandh and use of coercive actions.

It is pertinent to note here that the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has given bandh call on 12 November to protest against the BJD government’s alleged inaction against Minister of State for Home DS Mishra who is accused of patronising the prime accused in the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district last month.