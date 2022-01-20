Baby girl with abnormal heartbeat rhythm cured at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar managed to restore to health a 25-day-old baby girl afflicted with arrhythmia, a health condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm.

The baby admitted on Tuesday night was marked by excessive crying. The baby girl kept crying consistently for more than 12 hours. Prior to being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the baby was treated for abdominal colic, otitis or sepsis in other facilities. The Heart Rate (HR) of the sick baby was found to be 300 beats per minute instead of normal heart rate of 140.

The kid was administered timely medical intervention at the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and has recovered fast with her heart beat rhythm returning to normal level.

This type of case happens quite often. But parents as well as treating Doctors should be aware about it. The case of a child crying excessively is not always a case of colic, otitis or sepsis. It can be arrhythmia, which can be fatal if not diagnosed in time, said Dr. Pankaj Mohanty, Associate Professor of Neonatology Department, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.