The Sundergarh police launched a ‘Sachetanata Ratha’ to create awareness against superstition and combat the growing incidences of witchcraft related crime in the district, especially in Biramitrapur area.

The ‘Sachetanata Rath’ erected on a small mini truck will visit all the interior villages under Biramitrapur police station. In the last couple of months there has been growing incidents of witchcraft related violence and in some cases a whole family is banished from the community.

Sundergarh SP Sagarika Nath, who flagged off the vehicle said, “There have been incidences where a whole family is ostracised as the entire village believes that the members or one of the members is practising witchcraft. There have been instances of violent reprisal. In many cases many don’t go to the doctor rather they visit such persons who is believed to have such powers. They go to him in the hope that their disease will be cured. Keeping all this in mind we thought that an awareness drive should be initiated so that gullible persons will not fall prey to such practice.”

Earlier former SP Sundergarh and the then DIG Western Range Y Jethua had initiated many such steps for eradication of the practice. On occasions he would invited magicians to dispel the myth of witchcraft.