AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to upgrade its super-specialty services

Authorities of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have decided to introduce super-specialty courses in Surgical Gastroenterology and Nephrology Departments shortly.

The MCh Course in Surgical Gastroenterology and DM Course in Nephrology Departments are proposed to be launched shortly at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said AIIMS officials.

Team of experts from AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry and SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack inspected both the Departments at AIIMS Bhubaneswar recently. The team visited both the Departments and inspected infrastructure, research facility, faculty position and several other things. The inspection teams have expressed their satisfaction over the same.

“AIIMS Bhubaneswar is committed towards quality healthcare service. After the introduction of these courses, there will be more research oriented work in Surgical Gastroenterology and Nephrology Departments. It will certainly boost quality health care facilities”, said Gitanjali Batmanabane, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director.