Shut down for over two months, the walk-in Outpatient Department (OPD) services of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar reopened for the public following decline in COVID cases.

The premiere central government-run health facility had reported Covid infections of its doctors, staff nurses, paramedics and health service providers, prompting the authorities to shut the OPD on 26 April.

“OPD services were temporarily suspended on 26 April in view of COVID surge. Given the marginal decrease in COVID cases, the walk-in OPD services restarted today with a ceiling on the number of patients”, said Sachidananda Mohanty, Superintendent, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“Gradually we will increase the number in future. As such, patients’ overall routine checkups will continue through the “AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Swastya” App and telemedicine”, added Mohanty.