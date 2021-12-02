AIIMS-Bhubaneswar first govt hospital on eastern coast to have PET-CT equipment

With the Department of Nuclear Medicine launching PET-CT services, cancer patients will now receive international standard treatment at an affordable price at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has now become the only government hospital in the eastern part of India and state of Odisha to have its own PET-CT equipment.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane on Wednesday inaugurated the PET-CT service here. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Gitanjali said that “It’s a much-awaited addition to the facilities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar This service will certainly benefit the people of Odisha”, said Gitanjali.

Due to high-end equipment, the radiation dose to the patient will be lesser with better imaging, leading to an accurate diagnosis. PET-CT is used mainly in cancer patients to detect cancer, to determine whether cancer has spread in the body, to assess the effectiveness of treatment, to determine if cancer has returned after treatment, to evaluate prognosis. Further, it is used to determine the effects of a heart attack on areas of the heart, identify areas of the heart muscle that would benefit from angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery, evaluate brain abnormalities, such as tumours, memory disorders, seizures and other central nervous system disorders, map the normal human brain and heart function, informed Dr. Kanhaiya Agrawal, Associate Professor, Nuclear Medicine.