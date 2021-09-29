AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to establish eastern India’s first brain bank

The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has earned the distinction of setting up eastern India’s first ‘brain bank’ with funding from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The ICMR has sanctioned Rs 47 lakh funds for the establishment of the satellite brain bio-bank. It will give fillip in the research in the field of neurosciences, said the Director, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar B. Gitanjali.

A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work. The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar authorities said.

According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India” and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.