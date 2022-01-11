Age limit for Odisha civil service exams raised from 32 to 38

Ahead of the panchayat elections, the State cabinet has decided to increase the upper age limit for entry to state government service from 32 to 38 for three years up to 2023.

In a hurriedly convened cabinet meeting, evidently, to beat the notification for panchayat elections, the government decided upon the age relaxation for state civil services since unemployment was turning out to be a major issue.

The decision to increase the upper age limit for government jobs was taken because state civil service examinations could not be held at regular intervals due to unavoidable circumstances and aspirants were deprived of the number of chances that they would otherwise have got, said official sources.

The Covid situation over the last two years was also taken into account while deciding to go about the age relaxation, said the officials.

The age limit has also been increased for different categories like ST/ST, women, persons with disabilities, etc.

Another major decision aimed at the rural areas was the approval of tender for several mega pipe water supply schemes. The schemes for two blocks of Mayurbhanj district, two of Cuttack district, three blocks in Sambalpur, etc were approved and it was stated that the schemes will be completed in two years from the date of the agreement.

The cabinet also approved grants in aid for non-Government colleges, Junior colleges, and Higher Secondary schools.

The government decided to levy an annual license fee at 3 percent of the market value of land for temporary allotment of government land of a public entity.