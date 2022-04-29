Administration of livestock injection to humans comes under NHRC scanner

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought for an Action Taken report (ATR) from the government agencies in Odisha on the alleged administration of livestock injection to humans by quacks in Mayurbhanj district.

Taking cognizance of a petition by Radhakanta Tripathy, lawyer and rights activist, the human rights watchdog asked the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Mayurbhanj District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mayurbhanj district to furnish ATR.

Quackery rules the roost with self-styled practitioners providing medical treatments to innocent victims because of unavailability of proper health services in remote areas of the State, Tripathy stated in the petition.

The quack, identified as Biswanath Behera (62), had administered three livestock injections to a 55-year-old Srikanta Mohanta suffering from back pain on April 16 in Thakurmunda area of the district. Another man was also administered the livestock injection.

The administration of injections meant for animals to two elderly people in remote villages pose a serious question of violation of human rights, Tripathy maintained.

Stating the incident as a classic case of failure and negligence of Health Department, local police and government machinery to prevent such practices of quacks in remote areas of Odisha, the petitioner sought for an independent and impartial investigation of the incidents, action against the culprits and adequate compensation to the victims.