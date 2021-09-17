98.7% corruption cases in Odisha yet to reach courts’ doorsteps for trial: NCRB

The pendency of offenses pertaining to the prevention of corruption act and awaiting the final judicial verdict in Odisha is comparatively higher than the national average, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

While 98.7% corruption and disproportionate asset cases are pending in the courts for hearing and final disposal in Odisha, the pendency figure nationally stands at 86.7%, the NCRB in its latest report pointed out.

The cases booked and offenders arrested under PCA have however climbed down in the last year, the NCRB report said.

While 353 such cases were registered in 2019, the number of cases dipped to 245 in 2020 with the majority of cases yet to be taken to the doorsteps of courts for adjudication.

However, In an impressive note, the anti-corruption vigilance wing of State police recorded an impressive 50% conviction rate in the January-March quarter of the 2020 year, according to the latest information released by the department.

The special judge courts dealing with prevention of corruption act cases disposed of 31 cases out of these, 5 cases were abated due to the death of accused persons.

Of the rest of the cases, 13 ended in conviction. Fifteen persons including fourteen public servants were convicted under corruption charges, added the officials.